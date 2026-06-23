‘For me, I am the best’: Dhiraj Bommadevara opens up on World Cup gold, self-belief and LA’28 dream

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) Fresh off a landmark double-gold triumph at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Antalya, Türkiye, Indian recurve archer Dhiraj Bommadevara reflected on the performances, mindset and ambitions that have shaped his rise in world archery.

The 24-year-old discussed what fueled his success, how he approaches elite competition, why mental preparation has become central to his growth and where his focus now lies as he begins the road towards the Asian Games and the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

The Indian star insisted that confidence, rather than reputation, defines his approach whenever he steps onto the shooting line.

“People may say they are among the best in the world, but for me, I am the best, and every match is a new encounter. I never focus on the history of my opponent. I focus on what I can deliver. When I step onto the shooting line, I don't think about who is standing to my right or left. I am there to give my best. I believe in myself and have confidence that I can perform against anyone,” Dhiraj told Olympics.com.

Having returned home with two gold medals from Antalya, Bommadevara described the achievement as a milestone, but one that signals the start of a bigger journey rather than its destination.

“It is a great feeling and I am sure we Indians can look forward to many more laurels. This is something I have been longing for. It has come, but it is not the end; it is only the beginning. There was nothing extraordinary about the day. I came to give my best and I did exactly that,” he added.

Bommadevara also spoke about India's growing confidence against traditional powerhouse Republic of Korea, urging athletes to trust their own ability instead of being intimidated by history.

"History tells us that (the Republic of) Korea has dominated the sport and they are undoubtedly a great team. But whenever an athlete stands opposite them, it means that they are also among the best. You should never underestimate yourself. Always believe that you belong at that level,” Dhiraj said.

The Vijayawada archer credited his development as much to mental conditioning as technical improvement, revealing that a personal reflection diary has become an essential part of his routine.

"The reflection diary has played a major role in my growth. It allows me to analyse performances, learn from experiences and set clear goals for the future. It has helped me develop mental clarity, emotional balance and resilience. For me, there is nothing called pressure. Everything is a comfort zone if you prepare well. Every victory boosts confidence and these medals will certainly help me move forward,” he mentioned.

Looking back at the final in Antalya, Bommadevara dismissed the idea that a single decisive arrow changed the outcome, saying consistency across every shot proved more significant.

"For statisticians, there may be one arrow that changed the match. For me, every arrow matters equally. There was no specific turning point. Lee Woo-seok gave his best and I gave mine. Every shot is important and my belief in myself ultimately made the difference,” the archer said

He also reserved special praise for mixed-team partner Kumkum Mohod, highlighting the teenager's composure under pressure and expressing hope that the duo can enjoy greater success in the years ahead.

"Kumkum is exceptionally talented. She is still in her teens but has tremendous potential. During the final she shot an eight, then a nine, and followed it up with two perfect 10s. That showed her character and ability to bounce back. I feel fortunate to have her as a partner and I hope we stand on many more podiums together. India narrowly missed out on a medal in Paris (Olympics), but hopefully Los Angeles will be different,” Dhiraj noted.

Bommadevara concluded by outlining both his immediate and long-term ambitions, while offering advice to aspiring athletes determined to follow a similar path.

"Every victory increases confidence and these medals have certainly done that. The Asian Games are the immediate target and I will give my best there. At the same time, the LA 2028 Olympics remain a major goal.

"Approach every day as a student. Keep learning, remain open to new ideas and constantly look for ways to improve. Whether it is through coaches, fellow athletes or studying accomplished archers, there is always something new to learn. Equally important is humility. Excellence is never achieved alone. You grow through the support, experiences and perspectives of others,” he expressed.

--IANS

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