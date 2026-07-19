FIFA WC: ‘I don't think Tuchel should keep his job,' says Danny Murphy after England finish third

London, July 19 (IANS) Former England midfielder Danny Murphy believes Thomas Tuchel should not continue as England head coach despite leading the Three Lions to their best FIFA World Cup finish in 60 years, arguing that the German's tactical approach in the semifinal defeat to Argentina cost the team a place in the final.

England bounced back from their heartbreaking semifinal loss by defeating France 6-4 in an entertaining third-place playoff, with Bukayo Saka scoring a hat-trick after not featuring in the defeat against Argentina.

However, Murphy insisted the bronze-medal finish could not mask what he described as a failed World Cup campaign.

"He will keep his job, but I don't think he should. He has failed. They are missing out on a World Cup final because of the tactics. They will be devastated," Murphy told BBC Sport.

The former Liverpool midfielder questioned Tuchel's conservative approach against Argentina, saying England had left too much attacking talent unused.

"There are so many incredibly, wonderfully gifted footballers in our squad and that was why it was so disappointing in that second half against Argentina, because most of them weren't on the pitch.

"The frustrating thing is this level of forward thinking and creativity just wasn't there against Argentina," he added.

Former England defender Stephen Warnock also criticised England's cautious display after taking the lead against the eventual finalists. He also questioned the benching of Bukayo Saka against Argentina.

"We all thought Thomas Tuchel was going to be the guy who took the handbrake off. Just disappointed that we retreated so quickly in that game," Warnock said.

"I think, where was the pace against Argentina? The performance from Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford and their ability to stretch the pitch... Pace kills anyone. It's a defender's worst nightmare, and it is so hard to defend against," he added.

--IANS

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