Director Pavan Wadeyar: Working with Shivarajkumar in 'Bail' is a dream come true

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming film “Bail” starring Shivarajkumar unveiled the first poster of the film on the birth anniversary of the legendary Dr. Rajkumar. The director, Pavan Wadeyar, calls working with the actor a “dream come true.”

Sharing his excitement, Wadeyar said in a statement: “This one is going to be a movie that is extremely special to both me and the production house. We've got a lot in store for you and will announce the teaser very soon.”

He added: “Working with Shivanna is a dream come true. He has been an icon for decades and to be presenting him in a way that hasn’t been done before is something I am very excited” This is the first project where Pavan is collaborating with Shivanna.”

The first look poster of Bail is intense, atmospheric, and visually arresting. It features a silhouette of Shivarajkumar standing under an umbrella in heavy rain, set against a deep red backdrop that hints at tension, drama, and emotional depth.

The cityscape in the background, partially veiled by rain, adds a layer of mystery, The composition evokes curiosity and suggests a story that is both powerful and thought-provoking.

The film stars Shivarajkumar and is produced by Venkata K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions

This project brings together KVN Productions and director Pavan Wadeyar, known for delivering films such as Govindayamanaha, Googly, Ranavikrama and Natasaarvabhowma Raymo.

Speaking about the collaboration, Venkat Narayan, KVN Productions said: ‘Bail is a very special project for us that balances strong storytelling with a distinctive cinematic vision. Collaborating with a proven storyteller like Pavan Wadeyar and working alongside an icon like Shivanna is an absolute honour and aligns perfectly with our intent to deliver meaningful cinema.”

“We are particularly looking forward to presenting Shivanna in a fresh perspective that audiences haven’t seen before.”

--IANS

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