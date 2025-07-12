Did Ashish Chanchlani confirm dating Elli AvRam through his latest post?

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) It was being speculated for some time now that YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani is romantically involved with actress Elli AvRam. Now, putting the rumour mills to rest, the couple has decided to make their relationship Insta official with a heart-melting post.

Ashish and Elli dropped a joint Instagram post on Saturday, confirming their relationship status. The love-filled photo showed the two posing by the water in the backdrop of a stone bridge, looking blissfully happy in each other's company.

Elli was seen in Ashish’s arms holding a bouquet of flowers in the still captioned, "Finally".

This post is being taken as an affirmation of their relationship by the netizens.

As soon as the post was uploaded, netizens started flooding the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Actor Pulkit Samrat commented, "Congratulations!!," along with two red heart emojis.

Another netizen penned in the comment section, "Oh my god. Did you really post that? (sic)".

The third comment read, "What finally? Whattt? Whattt in the actual? Really? Nooo? I cannot believe my eyes (sic)."

One of the cybercitizens shared, "Radhe bhaiya gaye kaam se (Radhe Bhaiya is done now".

Another one wrote, "Main nahi manta.. prank hoga pakka. (I don't believe this, it must be a prank)".

It must be noted that Ashish and Elli first sparked dating rumours back in February this year as the couple appeared together at the Elle List 2025 event.

This unexpected appearance at the event left the media and fans wondering about the nature of their relationship.

On the professional front, Ashish will soon be making his directorial debut with the supernatural thriller "Ekaki".

Touted to be a supernatural thriller, the project promises to deliver a unique blend of horror and comedy.

Slated for release on the ACV Studios YouTube Channel, "Ekaki" will see Kash Dodeja, Harsh Rane, Sidhanth Sarfare, Shashank Shekar, Rohit Sadhwani, and Grishim Nawani in pivotal roles, along with others.

