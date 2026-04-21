April 21, 2026 10:25 AM हिंदी

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas wish daughter Carys on 23rd birthday

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas wish daughter Carys on 23rd birthday

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) As Carys turned 23, Hollywood star couple Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas penned a birthday note for their daughter and wished her a year full of joy and inspiration.

The actor, who has been feted with two Academy Awards, Cecil B. DeMille Award, the Honorary Palme d'Or, among many other honours, shared a photograph of himself posing with his daughter on a red carpet.

“Happy Birthday Carys! May YOUR new year bring you joy and inspiration. All the love in the world! @carys.douglas Dad,” he wrote as the caption.

In the comment section, Carys replied: "Thank you Dadda I love you so so much."

The 56-year-old actress too shared a string of throwback pictures of her daughter, which concluded with a photo with her daughter.

“Happy Birthday Carys! May today and all days be a special as you. I love you. Mama,” Zeta-Jones wrote.

In the comments, the 23-year-old replied: "Thank you my dear Mamma I love you so."

It was in 1999, when Douglas and Zeta-Jones started dating. They got married a year later in 2000. The couple have two children, son Dylan Michael and daughter Carys Zeta.

Talking about the actress, Zeta-Jones im February revealed that she’s back in the world of the macabre as she resumes work on the third season of the hit series Wednesday.

The Oscar-winning actress, who essays the enigmatic Morticia Addams in the show, shared a glimpse from the sets on Instagram, revealing that filming for Season 3 is underway.

“Working away on Season 3 of @wednesdaynetflix Having a grave old time,” she wrote as the caption, adding her signature dark humour to the update.

Wednesday is based on the character Wednesday Addams by Charles Addams. It stars Jenna Ortega as the titular character, with Luis Guzman and Catherine Zeta-Jones portraying her parents in the series.

Zeta-Jones has received numerous accolades, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and a Tony Award. Her screen debut came in the French-Italian film 1001 Nights in 1990.

She established herself in Hollywood with roles that highlighted her sex appeal, such as in the action film The Mask of Zorro and the heist film Entrapment.

Meanwhile, Douglas has enjoyed a decades-long career in the film industry. He is

popularly known for playing Gordon Gekko in Oliver Stone's Wall Street.

The actor has given out some of his best performances in projects such as The China Syndrome, Romancing the Stone, The Jewel of the Nile, Fatal Attraction, The War of the Roses, Basic Instinct, Falling Down, The American President, The Game, Traffic, Wonder Boys, and Solitary Man.

--IANS

dc/

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