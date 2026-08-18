Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada lead fight against British empire in ‘The Revolutionaries’

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the highly anticipated period series “The Revolutionaries” brings to the screen the untold story of four forgotten heroes who played a crucial role in India’s struggle for independence.

The series features Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada in the lead roles, with Jason Shah, Paoli Dam and Tota Roy Chowdhury in pivotal parts. On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the character promos for the upcoming series on social media, introducing the key characters to the audience. They also announced the series’ release date.

Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of SVOD Originals, Prime Video India said in a statement, “India's freedom struggle remains one of the most extraordinary chapters in human history, filled with stories of courage and sacrifice that continue to resonate across generations. Sanjeev Sanyal's book sheds light on so many such remarkable characters and events, and we are proud to have adapted some of those stories for this series.”

“The Revolutionaries is an adrenaline-fueled series, built around four brave hearts and their relentless efforts to mobilize a nationwide armed resistance against the British Empire. This is a special project for us from the outset, and we are thrilled to reunite with Nikkhil Advani and the team at Emmay Entertainment.”

Nikkhil Advani, creator and director of The Revolutionaries, shared, “What excited me most about The Revolutionaries was the opportunity to shine a light on the lesser-known heroes of pre-independence India. While inspired by real events and the extraordinary stories of courage documented in Sanjeev Sanyal’s eponymous book, we have approached the series as a character-driven action drama that explores rebellion, sacrifice, friendship, and freedom through an emotional and cinematic lens.”

He added, “We have a successful long-standing relationship with Prime Video and it has been a wonderful experience to collaborate with the team again to bring this vision to life with the scale and creative ambition it deserves. I am deeply grateful for how every member of our cast and crew brought remarkable honesty and conviction to their roles. I hope audiences across the world not only experience the thrill of this story, but also connect with the indomitable spirit of these heroes.”

In a joint statement, producers Madhu Bhojwani and Monisha Advani said, “The Revolutionaries is more than a series for us. It has been a labor of love from the moment we first encountered these extraordinary stories. Bringing a project of this scale and historical significance to life demanded an unwavering commitment to the vision of creating a show that is as entertaining as it is audacious.”

Set against the backdrop of India's freedom movement, The Revolutionaries follows four fearless young revolutionaries, Rash Behari Bose (Bam), Sachindra Nath Sanyal (Saraf), Pratibha Lahiri (Ranta), and Bagha Jatin (Pirzada), who dared to stand against the behemoth of the British Empire.

“The Revolutionaries” will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on September 11 across India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The series will be available in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali, along with English and several international language subtitles.

--IANS

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