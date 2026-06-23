Bhavani Devi requests suspension review ahead of World Championships

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) India's leading fencer Bhavani Devi has formally apologised for her conduct during the Team Event of the Asian Fencing Championships 2026 in New Delhi and has appealed for a reconsideration of the suspension imposed following the incident.

In a press release from the Fencing Association of India (FAI), Bhavani Devi expressed regret over her actions after receiving a Black Card during the championship. This led to a two-month suspension under the relevant disciplinary rules.

The FAI stated that the Olympian had issued an unconditional apology and reaffirmed her respect for the rules, officials, and values of the sport.

"Recognising the seriousness of the matter, Bhavani Devi has submitted an unconditional apology and has conveyed her deep respect for the rules, officials, and values of the sport."

The association confirmed that a request for reconsideration and a reduction or removal of the suspension has been submitted to the International Fencing Federation (FIE).

The appeal emphasises Bhavani Devi's disciplinary record throughout her international career. "The appeal highlights Bhavani Devi's exemplary record throughout her distinguished international career, during which she has never previously been involved in any disciplinary incident."

The FAI also noted that the World Championship is set for next month and that a lengthy suspension could keep one of India's most accomplished athletes from competing. "The appeal further states that the World Championship is scheduled next month, and a prolonged suspension would prevent one of India's most accomplished athletes from participating in this prestigious event."

According to a source close to the situation, Bhavani Devi reacted after disagreeing with a referee's decision during the bout. "She didn't agree with the referee's decision, so she threw her mask aside," sources told IANS.

The source added that there is currently no ban in effect and that discussions have occurred between the FAI and the sport's international governing body. "There is no ban as of now. The Fencing Association of India has spoken to the international governing body of the sport and requested that the sanction be limited only to this event."

The FAI mentioned that the fencing community remains hopeful that the FIE will take into account Bhavani Devi's apology, clean record, and contributions to the sport when reviewing the case. "The final decision rests with the FIE disciplinary authorities, and all concerned parties will respect the outcome of the review process."

--IANS

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