Adah Sharma remembers her late grandmother with happy moments: ‘This is how our Paati would like to be remembered’

Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma seems to be missing her dearest grandmother, who passed away on Sunday, November 23. The actress took to her social media account recently in sharing a video montage filled with memories of her grandmother, where she is seen dancing with Adah and enjoying every moment.

Adah penned a heartwarming caption alongside the umpteen number of memories she shared in the form of photos and videos. Sharma captioned it as, “Om shanti. This is how our Paati (my grandmother) would like to be remembered. Thank you to all of Kocha's teachers and students for celebrating her always She passed away 3 days ago.”

For the uninitiated, Adah’s grandmother breathed her last in Mumbai at 5:30 am on November 23. She was admitted to the hospital for the last few weeks and succumbed to ulcerative colitis and diverticulitis. Adah is known to have shared an extremely close bond with her grandmother, sharing several joyful memories with her on social media — especially the viral “Party with Paati (grandmother)” videos.

Adah and her mother are said to be having a memorial service for her grandmother in their hometown in Kerala. A source close to Adah shared, "Adah is closer to her grandmother than anyone else. She lives with her grandmother. Her grandmother has been in the hospital for the past month. Adah and her mother will be having a memorial service in their hometown in Kerala." In August this year, Adah had dropped glimpses from her grandmother's birthday celebration on her social media.

The 'The Kerala Story' actress back then had uploaded a video on her X (formerly Twitter) timeline, where her grandmother was seen enjoying her special day in the presence of her loved ones. The post saw the whole family singing 'Happy Birthday', after which they were seen grooving to songs such as "Bareli Ke Bazaar Me" and "Sar Jo Tera Chakraye".

The video also included glimpses from the cake-cutting ceremony. Adah had captioned the post as, "My Naani's sweet 16th birthday #PartyWithPaati... Honoured to have the opportunity to be the cinematographer of my grandmother's birthday bash.”

--IANS

rd/