Acharya Prashant receives fresh death threat over remarks honouring Dr Ambedkar

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Renowned philosopher and author Acharya Prashant has received a fresh death threat following his recent remarks in honour of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, triggering concern among his supporters and prompting his foundation to initiate legal action.

According to information shared by the PrashantAdvait Foundation, the threat was issued through a YouTube account in response to a video statement made by Acharya Prashant. The message, which surfaced on social media, contained explicit language and a direct threat to his life, raising serious concerns about his safety. Related video link: https://youtube.com/shorts/cd6LA-9uC-Q?si=rMUmdDzFgR-qPnF_ .

The Foundation confirmed that it has begun the process of filing a formal complaint with the authorities and is seeking appropriate action against those responsible. The development has once again brought attention to the recurring threats faced by the author over the years.

An alumnus of IIT Delhi and IIM Ahmedabad, Acharya Prashant is widely known for his teachings on self-inquiry and his commentary on social, cultural and philosophical issues. His outspoken stance on matters such as superstition, religious orthodoxy, and social reform has often placed him at the centre of public debate.

A spokesperson for the Foundation said that such threats are not new and tend to follow his public statements on sensitive topics. "Whenever he speaks in support of women, one group reacts aggressively. When he speaks against superstition, another section targets him. Similarly, his remarks against terrorism invite backlash from different quarters," the spokesperson said.

The Foundation further alleged that an organised campaign of misinformation has been ongoing against Acharya Prashant for several years. According to them, his statements are frequently taken out of context and circulated in a distorted manner, leading to hostility and, at times, threats of violence.

"This pattern of disinformation is deeply concerning as it creates an atmosphere that encourages such threats," the spokesperson added.

Despite repeated incidents, the Foundation claimed that Acharya Prashant has not been provided with any form of police or state protection so far. Supporters have called for immediate intervention by authorities to ensure his safety and to curb the spread of online hate and threats.

--IANS

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