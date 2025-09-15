77th Primetime Emmys: Philip Barantini won the award for Outstanding Directing for ‘Adolescence’

Los Angeles, Sep 15 (IANS) The superhit psychological crime drama show ‘Adolescence’ registered its first Emmy for the ceremony as Philip Barantini won the award for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. ‘Adolescence’ received a total of 13 nominations for the Primetime Emmys this year.

‘Adolescence’ became a sensation upon its release. It explores the complexities of growing up in a modern world. The series delves into the emotional turbulence, identity struggles, and social pressures faced by teenagers as they navigate relationships, family expectations, and personal growth. Barantini’s direction brings sensitivity and authenticity to the narrative, highlighting both the awkwardness and resilience of youth.

The show is praised for its strong performances, realistic dialogue, and nuanced portrayal of mental health challenges, peer influence, and self-discovery. The cinematography and soundtrack complement the coming-of-age themes, enhancing the immersive experience. Adolescence doesn’t rely on clichés but instead presents an honest and layered depiction of life’s transitional phase.

The show resonates with viewers across generations, reminding audiences of their own experiences while offering empathy and understanding for the next generation. The series’ Emmy win reflects its artistic and cultural significance in contemporary television.

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony emphasized both creative and technical excellence across genres, from comedy to drama, reality, and limited series. It also recognized emerging talent and celebrated established icons. With its blend of traditional and digital platforms, the event underscored the expanding reach and influence of television in global entertainment.

The award ceremony is currently underway at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The ceremony is hosted by Nate Bargatze, and is available on with CBS and Paramount+ airing the ceremony. Viewers in India can watch the ceremony on JioHotstar.

